SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A replacement has been named for Illinois’ longest serving Supreme Court justice.

Lisa Holder White has been appointed to the bench. She is the first Black woman appointed to serve on that court. Judge Rita Garman will be stepping down this summer.

Holder White was born and raised in the Decatur area. She called the appointment the honor of a lifetime.

“I’ve had a lot of people say to me, ‘you deserve this, you’ve earned this, we’re so proud of you,’” she said. “I certainly appreciate those comments, but when I think about it, what it makes me think about is the fact that so many women like me never had an opportunity like this.”

Garman was the second woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court was she appointed in 2001.