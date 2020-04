First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in her 50s has become the first person in Lee County to test positive for COVID-19.

The Lee County Unified Executive Leadership Team said the patient is isolated at home.

Lee County Health Department Administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen said, “We do not want residents to panic. We do want them to continue being vigilant and following all the recommendations we’ve been putting out the last many weeks. If residents have not been following recommendations, they are putting our community at risk. By staying home except for absolute essential travel for supplies, food, medication or to provide essential services for the community, residents can help prevent further spread of this illness; and help protect our vulnerable, high-risk populations”.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!