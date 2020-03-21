First case of COVID-19 confirmed in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the positive case of COVID-19 in DeKalb County. Officials say the patient is in their 40’s.

The health department said they expect to see additional cases in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region. They are currently working with the CDC to monitor the situation and identify anyone who the patients may have been in contact with.

An additional case Winnebago County was also reported on Saturday. Officials say that patient who tested positive is in their 30’s.

Health officials are stressing the importance of staying calm and staying at home.

You can read the full press release here.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

