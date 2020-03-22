New cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Stephenson, Jo Daviess counties

(WTVO) — Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stephenson County. Officials did not release any specific details about the patient.

There are now 30 total counties in the state with the virus. Jo Daviess, Livingston, and Rock Island Counties were also among the new locations of cases announced on Sunday.

The State of Illinois’s interactive map shows all cases in the state.

As of Sunday, there are no new cases in Winnebago County.

