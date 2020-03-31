First COVID-19 death reported in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident in their 90s, who lived in Whiteside County, has become the county’s first fatality from coronavirus.
The Whiteside County Health Department said they are closely monitoring the individual’s close contacts.
Whiteside County currently has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of those 5, 2 have recovered and 1 has died.
