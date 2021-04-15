First Lady Jill Biden to visit the Stateline next week

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va. Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring, Monday, March 8, 2021, for their courage, made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — First Lady Jill Biden will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to visit Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon on Monday, April 19th.

The First Lady is scheduled to tour the college at 12:30 p.m.

Following the tour, Dr. Biden and Cardo will deliver remarks.

This is her first visit to Illinois as First Lady. Dixon is the childhood home of Ronald Reagan.

Since March, Biden and Cardona have been touring schools nationwide in a public push to show districts that have yet to transition back to in-person learning that it can be done safely during the pandemic.