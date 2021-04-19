First Lady’s visit to Stateline draws both excitement & criticism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The First Lady’s visit created some excitement in the Stateline. We were in Dixon during the event.

Michele Rave was on campus hours before the First Lady arrived. Area residents, as well as students and faculty of the school, were excited to welcome her to campus.

“I think it’s a great honor for three communities to have these three very important people visit our campus. I’ve taken classes here and put my children through classes here. It’s a great facility,” said Betty Scarbrough, a Dixon resident, and retired teacher.

Retired teachers and Dixon residents Mary Miller and Betty Scarbrough stood outside Sauk Valley Community College to welcome First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“The fact that she is so involved still and so active and still teaching shows what a wonderful person she is and also a great educator she is, ” said Miller.

The pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty for everyone. Several first-year nursing students say it is meaningful that Dr. Biden was there to offer support.

“For the nursing program we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to continue learning so it’s really cool that she’s here to support us while we’re getting through this time,” said Tommi Myers, a Sauk Valley nursing student.

“It’s awesome that she came here out of all the community colleges around us. It’s really great that she decided to choose ours. We’re honored that she’s here to observe and see what’s going on and we’re just really excited,” added Amelia Bail and Victoria Kronenberg.

Sauk Valley Community College Board Member Edward Anderson says it was nice that the First Lady chose to highlight the Dixon school.

“I think the program that she’s talking about, the impact program, is a really exciting program that offers an opportunity to go to college at a greatly reduced price and it encourages more people to get an education,” said Anderson.

Overall, excitement was in the air across the campus as Sauk Valley Community college was recognized.

Meanwhile, the Republican party says the First Lady’s focus should be on re-opening Illinois

“Once again, the Biden administration is putting the cart before the horse. Instead of pushing a progressive wish list, the Biden administration should focus on the devastating effects of the pandemic on Illinoisan children and announce a plan to get them back in school.” – RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundar