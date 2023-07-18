EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Northwestern University football player has filed a lawsuit against the University, former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, and athletic director Derrick Gragg, among others on Tuesday.

The lawsuit represents the first filed in the wake of the Northwestern football hazing scandal, in which players allegedly sexually and racially abused teammates and resulted in the firing of Fitzgerald.

The player filed anonymously, but the lawsuit says he was a member of the team from 2018 through 2022, according to ESPN. The player’s attorneys have reportedly spoken to other players and expect more to soon join the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Fitzgerald “took part in the harassment, hazing, bullying, assault, and/or abuse of athletes,” including the plaintiff.

Fitzgerald has denied the allegations, saying in a July 10 statement that he had “no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.”

The lawsuit also includes Northwestern’s president Michael Schill, former president Morton Schapiro, and the university’s board of trustees.

The listed defendants, as well as Fitzgerald and Gragg, are accused of having “extensive, far-reaching, and ongoing complicity and involvement in the systemic abuse” of Northwestern athletes, according to CBS.

An investigation into alleged hazing in the Northwestern program began in November after a tip from an anonymous whistleblower.

The investigation’s findings’ concluded Fitzgerald may not have been aware of the alleged hazing. However, multiple former players have pushed back against this, including three players speaking out on “multiple racist actions and remarks from both coaching staff and players” to the school’s newspaper.

The lawsuit reportedly seeks damages “in excess of $50,000.”