First look at this year’s ‘Christmas Town’ at Summerfield Zoo

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — From Thanksgiving to Christmas, you can now get into the holiday spirit while staying socially distant.

Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere officially opened on Friday. This is the third year for the holiday-themed event.

This year is different with the pandemic. There are socially distanced photo opportunities with Santa. You can also watch the Baby Reindeer Flight Schoool.

“Hopefully this is a really bright spot in the year because it’s not everywhere you get to go see Santa Claus who’s also here with his entire sleigh team and you get to visit with all those and you get to see the little kids, the older kids. They all get super excited when they see Santa’s reindeer,” said Zoo Director Rick Anderson.

There are a limited number of tickets available. It’s recommended to buy tickets online ahead of time.

