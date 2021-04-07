First look inside Rockford’s Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who helped renovate the Family Peace Center in Rockford get a tour.

It was for employees at Northwestern Illinois Building Trades. The Center provides resources for survivors of domestic violence. The tour was supposed to happen last year, but it was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Peace Center administrators tell us by donating their time and talent, trade workers created a place for survivors to safely ask for help.

“Anybody knowing that anybody is safe and has a safe place to go, and I guess not only safe, but they have a place where there’s somebody willing to help,” said Alan Golen, the president for Northwestern Illinois Building Trades. “We do a lot of different projects, but I don’t think you do it to the level of what this is going to do. This is going to bring safety and comfort to somebody that really needs it.”

Administrators say they have helped more than 230 individuals in just 7 months.