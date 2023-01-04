BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic accidents are not a new problem in stateline communities, but a local fire chief said that driver awareness is also a major issue.

There is currently foggy weather and slippery road conditions, but Boone County Fire Protection District #2 Chief Brian Kunce said that is not completely to blame.

“It just amazes me the disregard of emergency vehicles or just paying attention where you’re going,” Kunce said. “It’s just unbelievable and it’s getting worse.”

Boone County Fire was responding to a medical call Wednesday morning with their lights and sirens on when a vehicle blew through the stop sign in front of them. It happened again at the next intersection. This lengthens their response time.

“What if it’s going to be your family member or friend that we’re responding to, and we get into an auto accident because people aren’t paying attention,” Kunce said.

It is not just happening with emergency vehicles though. Kunce was almost struck at four-way stop just a few days prior when a car failed to yield. He said that the answer is not adding more stop signs and traffic lights.

“Anything that you put out there isn’t going to work if somebody isn’t paying attention,” Kunce said.

It all comes down to slowing down and being aware on the road, with drivers planning accordingly so they are not in a rush or speeding. They should leave earlier and remember to always curb to the right for emergency vehicles.

“Not only Boone County. Winnebago, Ogle, all over the place. People are not paying attention to what they’re doing when they’re driving and they’re in a hurry,” Kunce said. “There’s just no call for it.”

Kunce could not stress enough to always move over for emergency vehicles and to not drive while distracted. Residents should be aware while out on the roads.