First Rockford Police officers on-scene of Don Carter Lanes shooting receive Medal of Valor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders are recognized for their bravery during the mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes. Four RPD officers received the Medal of Valor on Wednesday.

Officers Jacoby Barron, Kelly Hormig, Brendan Moore, and Fallon Watton were honored for their service on December 26th.

The group was the first arriving officers on-scene where three people were killed and three others injured.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the officers’ unwavering commitment to the community saved many lives.

“In the face of active gunfire, all four of these officers charged into danger in complete disregard of their own safety to save others. There is no doubt that their response saved many innocent lives,” said Chief O’Shea.

The officers also received customized game-worn Icehog jerseys.