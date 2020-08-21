First-year NIU students adjust to college life in the age of coronavirus

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Northern Illinois University students said wearing masks and social distancing weren’t exactly what they had in mind when they pictured move-in day, but they’re still excited to be on-campus for the start of their college careers.

“You must wear your masks at all times. You had one-way hallways so no one was interfering with each other, just make sure everyone was moving and no one was too close to each other,” said Luis Rivera, who moved in on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to several changes as the college welcomes students back to campus.

Rachel Zeug, who moved in on Thursday, said, “It was basically like a drive-by. Parents had to park the car right away, it was very rushed.”

Students were only allowed to bring two people with to help them move into their rooms.

For Lillian Goorsky, it meant some family members had to stay home.

“Only being able to bring two people was a little hard, because I have four siblings, two parents,” she said.

Goorsky says, despite some of the changes being made at NIU this semester, she’s still glad she’s on-campus for the start of her freshman year.

“I don’t think I ever thought of staying home, because, even though it is online, I still want somewhat of the college experience. Some people tell me I’ll save money staying home, but I’m losing out on so much other stuff. And I really just wanted to be here and be present and start the new chapter of my life.”

Students say they’re ready for on-campus living, and some of the benefits it could provide.

Zeug said, “I was pretty set on coming here, try to get out of the house. I have to learn independence and what not.”

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, even if it is socially distanced. I’m just excited- even if it’s during a pandemic, it’s better than sitting in my room at home,” Goorsky said. Classes for NIU students will start on Monday.

