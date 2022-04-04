ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers managed to catch five of six teens caught in a stolen car Thursday.

According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle at the Mobil Gas Station on Broadway and it was occupied by six teens. One got out and went into the gas station, at which point the car took off.

Police said they watched as the car was later parked near the gas station and the five occupants returned. Officers took them into custody.

A 14-year-old male was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Four 14-year-old males were charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.