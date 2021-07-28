Five arrested in drug investigation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Citizen complaints lead to a massive drug bust in Rockford.

Detectives with the Rockford Narcotics Unit obtained search warrants for 1312 19th Street and 1606 19th Street. Once inside, they recovered cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of cannabis, various cannabis products, a large amount of money, ammunition and 43 firearms.

On Wednesday, Rockford Police said 57-year-old Keith Anthony Sr. and 25-year-old Keith Anthony Jr., along with 30-year-old Javien Anthony, 39-year-old Mary Borgman and 38-year-old Curtis Davis were all arrested during the investigation.

Keith Anthony, Jr. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Curtis Davis. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Their charges include:

Keith Anthony Sr.: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

Keith Anthony Jr.: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

Javien Anthony: Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

Mary Borgman: Possession of Cannabis

Curtis Davis, 38, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

