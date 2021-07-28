Five arrested in drug investigation in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Rockford Police Dept.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Citizen complaints lead to a massive drug bust in Rockford.

Detectives with the Rockford Narcotics Unit obtained search warrants for 1312 19th Street and 1606 19th Street. Once inside, they recovered cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of cannabis, various cannabis products, a large amount of money, ammunition and 43 firearms.

On Wednesday, Rockford Police said 57-year-old Keith Anthony Sr. and 25-year-old Keith Anthony Jr., along with 30-year-old Javien Anthony, 39-year-old Mary Borgman and 38-year-old Curtis Davis were all arrested during the investigation.

Keith Anthony, Jr. Photo: Winnebago County Jail
Curtis Davis. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Their charges include:

Keith Anthony Sr.: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis
Keith Anthony Jr.: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis
Javien Anthony: Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis
Mary Borgman: Possession of Cannabis
Curtis Davis, 38, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories