Five Forks Market closes doors permanently

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The owners of Five Forks Market announced Wednesday that the restaurant would be closing for good.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Five Forks. It has been an amazing 15-year run, and we are incredibly proud of what we accomplished. Five Forks created a community of guests that will truly be missed. And, none of what was accomplished would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the amazing staff members we had over the years. The world runs on good people doing good things, and our little ‘restaurant that could’ is a perfect example of this. The talent that went through our kitchen was truly world-class,” said owners Randy and Betsy Baker.

Five Forks Market is located at 6565 Lexus Drive.

