Five Forks Market to transform parking lot into movie theater this Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five Forks Market is making their parking lot into a movie theater this Saturday, with a screening of “The Blues Brothers.”

Five Forks, located at 6565 Lexus Dr, says it will have a special menu of snacks available during the movie, but customers must bring their own chairs. The movie will be shown on the side of a truck in the parking lot, starting around 8 p.m.

“The Blues Brothers” is a 1980 Chicago-set comedy starring Saturday Night Live alumni John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as “Joliet” Jake and Elwood Blues, a pair of paroled convicts who set out on “a mission from God” to raise money to save the Catholic orphanage in which they were raised.

