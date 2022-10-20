MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road.

According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s Deli & Slots into the former Fashion Brow, at 1554 W. Lane Road.

Mayor Steve Johnson gave a preview of the new developments at Wednesday night’s Village Board meeting.

Johnson also said that 99% of all commercial buildings on Rt. 173 are currently occupied.

Five Guys is also moving its Rockford location, from 611 Highgrove Place, to a storefront next to Mission BBQ, at 6820 E State Street.