Five Janesville students arrested after fight at high school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Five students at Parker High School were arrested Wednesday after a fight in which a staff member became involved.

According to Janesville Police, the school’s liaison officer witnessed the fight between five students around 10:55 a.m. Police say that one of the students became physical with a staff member and had to be physically restrained.

The school was placed on soft-lockdown temporarily, police said.

Four students were arrested and charged with Battery, and the fifth was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting an Officer.