Five Janesville students arrested after fight at high school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Five students at Parker High School were arrested Wednesday after a fight in which a staff member became involved.

According to Janesville Police, the school’s liaison officer witnessed the fight between five students around 10:55 a.m. Police say that one of the students became physical with a staff member and had to be physically restrained.

The school was placed on soft-lockdown temporarily, police said.

Four students were arrested and charged with Battery, and the fifth was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting an Officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories