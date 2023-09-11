BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five months after a tornado collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theater, the venue is ready to reopen with an event this Saturday.

A Hispanic dance, featuring several bands, will take place this weekend, and an all ages show will take place on October 6th

On March 31st, 2023, one person died and 20 others were hurt when the roof collapsed during a Morbid Angel concert.

About 260 people, including staff, were inside the historic theater when it was hit by an EF-1 tornado.

More than a dozen tornadoes were recorded across the northern Illinois region that night.