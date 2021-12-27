Five residents displaced, $140,000 in damage after Janesville fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire at 808 West Holmes Street on Sunday evening.

The back side of the home was engulfed in flames and spread throughout the attic when firefighters arrived on scene.

Officials say they were able to evacuate the home, which had four cats and displaced five people.

Red Cross is currently assisting two people due to the fire.

One of the residents said they reset an electrical breaker multiple times before they smelled smoke in the building.

The total estimated loss from the fire is $140,000.