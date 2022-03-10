ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday was a big morning for some Rockford-area teachers, as five of them were recognized for their excellence in the classroom by the Golden Apple Foundation.

The selected teachers were surprised in their classrooms this morning with award presentations.

It was a double surprise for South Beloit Willowbrook Middle School teacher Kelli Houghton, who had both an exited entourage of 50 people burst into her classroom, but also that it happened live on Eyewitness News in the Morning.

“I can’t believe how much a growth mindset can change your teaching, your view, your profession,” Houghton said. “And I’ve worked really really hard on making sure that I give the best of myself to my kids and the kids give the best to me. And we’ve really jammed it out and I’m so pumped about it.”

Just down the road, Jean Chambers received an award. She has spent 24-years teaching at Hononegah High School, in Rockton.

“We’re very much a ‘One Hononegah,'” she said. “We work together and I collaborate with all the teachers in my department, and it just means so much to me that I think of the apple as all of us, the whole department and the whole school winning the apple.”

In Boone County, science teacher Rebecca Perry is in her 11th year of teaching 4th Grade at Belvidere Middle School.

“I love kids. I love science. I always say I get paid to play. So I get to come and do experiments with kids and watch them have fun and watch them learn and they teach me something every day,” Perry said.

At Harlem High School, in Loves Park, the surprise caravan stretched all the way down the hall for Ashley Vansickle.

She summed up why she teaches with two words: “The kids. The kids. They make it worth it especially middle schoolers. They definitely need the support and showing up every day to be that support for them is the reason why.”

The final stop was at Rockford’s Roosevelt Community Education Center, where the celebration for Matt Green was so large it spilled out into the hallway.

“I just think it’s imperative that no matter who you are, a teacher, or otherwise – community member – it takes a village. And schools need the support. And these kids deserve – every kid – not just your own kid – every kid deserves the best education we can offer them. And that’s our responsibility,” he said.

All five of the Golden Apple Award winners will be recognized formally at an awards dinner on April 22nd.