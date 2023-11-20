ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Five Rockford teenagers were taken into custody last Friday after police say a stolen vehicle hit another vehicle, causing the teens to flee the scene.

The incident occurred on November 17 at approximately 7:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers attempted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of Auburn Street when the vehicle occupied by the teens struck another vehicle.

Four of the five occupants fled on foot following the crash, however all five were taken into custody shortly after.

Two of the juveniles, both 15-year-old males, were lodged in juvenile detention and charged with procession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. Two others with charges, a 13-year-old male and 14-year-old female, were released to parents/guardians.