BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Police Department on Friday announced the sentencing of five people after a 4-month-long investigation into narcotics trafficking.

According to police, multiple law enforcement agencies raided a home in the 1400 block of Douglas Court in March, resulting in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, a gun, drug paraphernalia, and drug packing materials.

Bradley Woodcock, 40, of Belvidere, was charged with multiple drug offenses, including possession and sale of narcotics, and was sentenced to spend 5 years in prison, along with a $10,315 fine.

Amanda Slater, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the safety of a child. She was sentenced to 30 months probation and a $3,200 fine.

Simon Rios, 57, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge and a $2,700 fine.

Larramie Beecher, 60, was charged with possession and was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a $3,200 fine.

Daniel Portwine, 43, of Cherry Valley, was charged with possession and delivery of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 146 days in an adult correctional facility and ordered to pay $2,940 in fines.