ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each year, teachers in the Rockford region are recognized for their hard work at the Golden Apple Awards Gala.

This year’s gala will be held at Prairie Street Brewing Company, at 200 Prairie Street on Friday.

Five teachers were recognized for their excellence in the classroom by the Golden Apple Foundation:

Kelli Houghton, of Willowbrook Middle School in South Beloit;

Jean Chambers, of Hononegah High School in Rockton;

Rebecca Perry, of Belvidere South Middle School in Boone County;

Ashley Vansickle, of Harlem Middle School in Loves Park;

and Matt Green, of Roosevelt Community Education Center in Rockford.