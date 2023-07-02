(WTVO) — Five tornados touched down in Illinois on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, causing widespread damage across three counties.

About 40,000 City Water, Light & Power (CWLP) customers were affected at the height of the storms in Sangamon, Logan and Christian counties, according to The State Journal-Register.

The storms were brief but intense, snapping power lines, as well as damaging crops, large tress and structures. Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath.

Multiple CWLP were expected to remain without power for days where the damage was linked to small lateral lines and individual service lines, according to spokeswoman Amber Sabin.

“There are over 500 work tickets that have been entered for widespread damage across the entire span of the CWLP electric system,” Sabin said.

Two EF1 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Christian and Logan Counties. A nine-mile long EF2 tornado was seen in Curran and Chatham.

Springfield spokeswoman Haley Wilson said that debris pickup is expected to take weeks.

No injuries have been reported from the storms.