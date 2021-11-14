Five-year-old Oregon girl has her wish come true

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A young girl from Oregon, in the fight of her life, saw her dream come true, and it is all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and volunteers who came together for the surprise.

Harley was speechless, but with a huge smile. She is five-years-old and has been battling cancer for nearly two years. Harley’s wish was not only granted on Sunday, her family said that the biggest surprise was the support they received.

Harley arrived in style Sunday, just moments away from a big surprise.

“She didn’t have a clue,” said Kimberly Krueger, Harley’s mom. “I had asked her a few things she might be interested in off of the list, they kind of give you a generic list, this is what she was most excited about.”

A pink playhouse now sits in Harley’s grandparent’s backyard, equipped with a sandbox and a slide.

“It got my butt wet,” Harley said.

It is also equipped with something that Harley said was her favorite.

“Tt’s the rocking chair,” Harley said.

Krueger said that only a few weeks ago, Harley was was back in the hospital. Her cancer had come back.

“She relapsed in February of this year, we went back to St. Jude in May and she had a bone marrow transplant at the end of June, and we had to stay the 100 days, and we just got back,” Krueger said.

Krueger said that despite everything she has been through, Harley keeps fighting.

“She has a big personality, sassy,” Krueger said. “I mean, everything she’s been through and always smiling.”

Dozens of people crowded around Harley’s playhouse, cheering her on, including her wish granter Sue Heng.

“I don’t know, really fills my heart,” Heng said. “Well, I don’t want to tear up over it, but I just try to make the best wish I can.”

A goal that, both Harley and her mom said, Heng accomplished.

“It was overwhelming, happy overwhelming, because we’ve been working on this for months, so it was pretty amazing, and then just all the people,” Krueger said.

“Thank you!” Harley added.

Harley’s family wanted to thank all the volunteers who helped make Sunday happen, which included many community members, groups and organizations, including the Carpenters Union Apprentice Training Center at Elk Grove Village, Willet Hoffman & Associates architects, Helm, Bruns Construction and a local Veterans group helped to design, plan, assemble and complete the playhouse, for making it a special place for Harley to continue her healing.