ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was a somber day for the Rockford Police Department and the community, as it marked five years since Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty.

Cox pulled over Eddie Patterson on Nov. 5, 2017 for a revoked license. There was a struggle during the stop, and Cox was hanging onto Patterson’s truck when he crashed into a tree, killing the officer. Patterson died later.

Friends and family continue to honor Cox, as they started a foundation in his name and have thrown fundraisers over the years.