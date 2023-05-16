DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday marked five years since at school shooting at Dixon High School.

On May 16, 2018, when seniors were in the gym practicing for graduation, Matthew Milby, 19, walked into the school with a gun and opened fire.

School Resource Officer Mark Dallas heard the shots and fired back before chasing Milby out of the school. He was able to stop him before anyone was hurt.

A judge ruled in both 2018 and 2019 that Milby was not fit for trial. However, Milby pled guilty last year and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.