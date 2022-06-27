MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Corporal Nathan Carlson’s body will return home to Machesney Park this week.

The Marine died along with four others when their helicopter crashed during training earlier this month. A non-profit that lines funeral routes for military and first responders will be in the area this week.

“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” is asking for help in setting up more than 700 flags on Friday. They are asking for volunteers to meet them at Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Cir., at 4 p.m. to install the flags.

Carlson’s funeral will take place Saturday at the school.