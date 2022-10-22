ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater.

The delivery crew used a fire extinguisher to fight the flames until crews arrived, who finished the firefighting efforts. The building only sustained minor fire damage because of the delivery crew’s efforts, according to the fire department.

The department said that Texas Roadhouse would most likely be open on Saturday for business as usual.