ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested Wednesday morning following a police investigation into a truck set ablaze on Blackhawk Island.

Noah S. Ryman, 24, and Harlan P. Moore Jr., 58, are charged with arson/defrauding an insurance company and conspiracy to commit arson/defrauding an insurance company.

The pair allegedly conspired over three weeks to conflagrate Ryman’s 2008 Ford F-250 for an insurance claim.

Police were dispatched to a bridge on Beltline Avenue Tuesday, where a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle’s registration was identified and traced to Ryman’s residence.

According to police, Ryman had previously complained to Moore, his friend’s neighbor, about the truck’s mechanical issues.

Moore told Ryman “it is worth more burnt,” and the two began planning to destroy the vehicle.

The plan included Ryman giving Moore his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado in exchange for Moore setting the vehicle on fire.

The pair executed their plan on Tuesday, according to court documents. Moore first took Ryman to the Blackhawk Island location earlier in the day to confirm the site of the arson.

Around 8:00 p.m., Ryman doused the vehicle in gasoline and left in a second car while Moore drove the truck to the location, police said.

After setting the vehicle on fire, Moore was taken home by Ryman.

Police later questioned Ryman, who told police about Moore’s role in the arson.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.