ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Council moved forward on plans to bring a new attraction to downtown.

Members approved an engineering agreement with Fehr Graham. The Rockford company will get $28,500 to design floating docks. Those will be installed at Davis Park.

We first told you about the plans last month. Money from a “Rebuild Illinois” grant will pay for the project.

The docks are expected to be completed this year.