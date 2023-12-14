BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Fire Department said a police officer was injured Thursday morning as a floor collapsed in a two-story home fire.

According to fire officials, firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Main Street at 1:11 a.m. and found smoke coming from the windows and roof area of the two-story duplex.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, officials said. A floor collapsed in the room that was on fire, but no civilians or firefighters were injured but a police officer had to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damages were estimated at $55,000.