PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A local representative is welcoming Florida’s governor to Illinois.

Ron DeSantis will join Darin LaHood for the “2023 Lincoln Day Dinner.” DeSantis is the keynote speaker for the event with the Peoria and Tazewell County Republican Central Committees.

He will make the trip from Florida for the dinner on May 12.

The event is one of the largest for state Republicans. Peoria and Tazewell County GOP chairmen Chuck Weaver and Jim Rule are welcoming DeSantis, saying that “Governor DeSantis will be an excellent keynote speaker, highlighting his strong common sense conservative agenda and the contrast between the failed policies coming from Governor Pritzker and Democrats in Springfield.”