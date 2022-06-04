ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Flowers are in bloom at Rockford’s Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, and residents can get some inspiration and some blooms to take home and add to their own gardens this weekend.

It is “Garden Fair Weekend.” The arboretum has tons of flowers and plants for sale, along will all kinds of garden décor. There is also live entertainment and local food vendors, so residents can enjoy lunch while they are there.

“There’s people of all ages here,” said Alex Mills, executive director of the Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden. “We have people who are really into gardening, we have people who just love nature, we have people who are just here to enjoy being outside and the live music and the environment and grab some snacks, maybe something for their yard. Just a really broad appeal that we want everybody to come out to.”

The garden fair runs again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. It is free for Klehm members and free for kids 12 and under.