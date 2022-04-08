ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Floyd Brown not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner during a shootout at Rockford’s Extended America Hotel, but he was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Second-degree murder is defined as a murder that was not premeditated.

The jury found Brown guilty on 8 charges in total, including attempted murder of a federal officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm, and forcible assault of an officer.

Prosecutors rested their case against Brown Thursday after playing a series of cellphone videos recorded by Brown several weeks before the shooting.

In one video, Brown was shown to say “If you don’t know me by now, you’ll find out before long,” adding “Police want to make me famous. I’ll make their a** famous.” In another, he was shown to say, “I’ve got so much hatred for these m***********s.”

On Thursday, Brown took the stand in his own defense, attempting to portray himself as the victim of a “rough upbringing.”

Brown was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a series of burglaries in the Bloomington area in December 2018. He was tracked to the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford in March 2019 when he opened fire as the Marshals knocked on his hotel room door, killing Keltner. Brown escaped from the scene and fled south until he crashed and engaged in a standoff with police on I-55.

On Thursday, Brown admitted to shooting at the hotel room’s door.

At trial, he said he was unaware that Keltner had been killed until his arrest.

Keltner was hired by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Primm described Keltner as a hard-working, dedicated man who came from a law enforcement family.

Part of I-90 has since been renamed in his honor.