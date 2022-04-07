ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Floyd Brown, the man accused of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in a shootout with police in a Rockford hotel, took the stand in his own defense at trial Thursday after prosecutors played cellphone videos he recorded professing hatred for police.

Brown’s defense strategy appeared to be to cast him as a victim of a violent upbringing, as he testified that, at 13 years old, his uncle beat him with a baseball bat after he tried to defend his mother against him.

Brown said he needed brain surgery and almost died from the attack. His uncle was charged with attempted murder but received only probation, according to Brown, which made him “feel like my Black life didn’t matter.”

Prosecutors rested their case against Brown earlier in the day after playing a series of cellphone videos recorded by Brown several weeks before the shooting.

In one video, Brown was shown to say “If you don’t know me by now, you’ll find out before long,” adding “Police want to make me famous. I’ll make their a** famous.” In another, he was shown to say, “I’ve got so much hatred for these m***********s.”

Brown was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a series of burglaries in the Bloomington area in December 2018. He was tracked to the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford in March 2019 when he allegedly opened fire as the Marshals knocked on his hotel room door, killing Keltner. Brown escaped from the scene and fled south until he crashed and engaged in a standoff with police on I-55.

On Thursday, Brown admitted to shooting at the hotel room’s door.

Brown has been charged with attempting to kill a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault Keltner; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals; one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, causing the death of Deputy Keltner; and discharging a firearm during the assault and attempted murder of the Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals.

Keltner was hired by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Primm described Keltner as a hard-working, dedicated man who came from a law enforcement family.

Part of I-90 has since been renamed in his honor.