Flu season is coming, so get a flu shot, doctors recommend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Doctors are reminding people to make sure to get a flu shot.

Flu seasons usually hit in late September to early October. The Illinois Department of Public Health said that because of COVID-19 precautions like masking, there were fewer flu-related hospital admissions and no flu-related pediatric deaths last year.

They reportedly hope to keep that number low once again. Everyone six months and older is recommended to get the flu vaccine, and doctors say it is safe t get with the COVID-19 vaccine.

There is a flu shot clinic currently going on at Durand High School, 200 West South Street. The Winnebago County Health Department, 401 Division St, is giving shots until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Flu shots are also being given at Second First Church, 318 N Church St, on Saturday in Rockford.