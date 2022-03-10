ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local middle schoolers are headed to the State Wrestling Finals, and they got a special sendoff on Thursday.

Five athletes from Flinn Middle School will head to Northern Illinois University on Friday for the meet.

They finished in the top three in sectionals at their respective weight class.

The other students cheered on the athletes in a hallway parade to wish them luck.

The school’s athletic director, Christina Koblosh, says she’s proud of the boys for their accomplishments.

“We’re super excited to be able to send these boys off and that all of Flinn and our community and that we appreciate them and wish them luck,” she said.

The State meet begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. at NIU.