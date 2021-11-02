“Food Truck Tuesdays” roll out for the year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford snacking favorite wrapped up another successful season.

Tuesday night was the last “Food Truck Tuesday” of the year. Since May, more than a dozen vendors rolled up to Nicholas Conservatory each Tuesday.

COVID-19 safety measures meant that trucks had to spread out across four parking lots to give everyone plenty of space, but despite the changes, vendors said that the event was consistently a smash hit.

“Business was tremendous. Even with the COVID stuff going on, it was still a great turnout,” said Bob Christidis, Owner of The Olive Branch. “Everybody wanted to come out and enjoy themselves, and either eat here or take it home for them to eat at home. So, it was great turnout from everybody.”

Dates for next year’s “Food Truck Tuesday” season have not yet been announced.