For and against: Illinois ‘progressive tax’ amendment explained

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — You may have already heard that a ‘Fair Tax Amendment’ to the Illinois constitution is on the ballot this November.

Voters will see the question worded as follows on the ballot:

“The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the “flat tax,” that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution.”

The bill is pushing for a graduated income tax where the more you make, the more you’ll pay in taxes. Right now, the state’s income tax is run under a flat tax where every income level is taxed at the same rate.

“The idea is that if you have a small incremental change in the rate. For the very top income earners, that that would actually generates a lot more revenue than if you raise everybody’s tax,” said Dr. Kurt Thurmaier, NIU’s Chair of Department of Public Administration Chair.

It’s not a new concept. In fact, according to Dr. Thurmaier, 32 states – including our neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin – have a fair tax, or progressive tax, as it is also known as.

“Iowa, for example, their top rate is 8.5 percent. Every state is different they have different brackets,” Dr. Thurmaier added.

The amendment itself does not set income tax rates. Lawmakers have already passed a bill that sets the progressive tax rates and will kick in if the amendment is passed.

In Illinois, the current 4.95% flat individual income tax would be transformed into a six-rate-tax, with rates ranging from 4.75 to 7.99% depending on how much you make.

Anyone making between $10k and $100k will be taxed at 4.9%. If you make between $100k and $250k, you will be taxed at 4.95%–the same rate Illinois taxpayers are currently paying across the board.

If a single filer makes between $250k and $350k, their rate jumps to 7.75%. If passed, those new rates would take effect on January 1st.

But, opponents of the amendment argue that it will be used as a Trojan horse for higher taxes on the middle class in the future, objecting that it gives the state the legal authority to impose higher tax rates for any tax payer at will.

“Now the Springfield politicians are back asking us to trust them with new unyielding power to raise our taxes and create as many brackets whenever they want in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic” said Lisa Druss, spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment.

Additionally, Democratic Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the amendment would open the door to taxing retirement income in Illinois.

“One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income,” he said. “And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion.”

According to IllinoisPolicy.org, all 32 states which currently have a progressive income tax structure also tax retirement income.

A yes vote means you are in favor of changing to a progressive income tax structure. A no vote means the tax structure in Illinois will stay as-is.

