Forest city restaurant gets help from the Barstool Fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local restaurant gets some surprising help from a popular fund, aimed at helping small businesses.

Cucina Di Rosa got the call from Barstool Sports President, Dave Portnoy on Friday.

Portnoy created a fund called the ‘Barstool Fund’ which helps small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The call to Cucina Di Rosa. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/4ILHkLJmhB — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) January 29, 2021

Cucina Di Rosa’s owner, Rose Mary Leggio, tells Eyewitness News the fund is going to help them keep doors open.

“With getting the call from Dave days later, it’s going to help us with at least getting us through this difficult time. I mean the utilities don’t stop the bills don’t stop coming in,” Leggio said. “It’ll be a big help for us to stay in business.”

The Barstool Fund also helped out Sister’s Thai Cafe on East State Street.

