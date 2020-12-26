Forest City Tennis Club destroyed by fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are researching the cause of a fire at the Forest City Tennis Club late Christmas Day.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, heavy fire was seen coming from the front entrance of the building, located at 225 S. Lyford Road, when the first units arrived at the scene around 10:44 p.m.

Due to the cold temperatures and the large size of the building, it took firefighters about 7 hours to put the fire out, officials said. A demolitions crew was called in to demolish the complex to help reach the fire.

No one was injured, and the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

The loss is estimated at $500,000.

