ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday marked the end of an era for the Rockford Speedway.

This afternoon, crews began tearing down the Forest Hills Lodge, the long-standing banquet facility on West Lane Road.

Earlier this summer, the Deery family, which owns the Speedway, auctioned off everything that was left inside the lodge.

The Speedway itself is still open for several more weeks before demolition begins there.

The “Last Lap” season finale kicks off next Saturday, with a final race set for October 28th.

The annual Race Car Trunk or Treat with Haunted Haulers will take place on Sunday, October 29th.

The Rockford Speedway opened in 1948 and Hugh and Jody Deery took ownership in 1966.

After Hugh died, Jody ran it until she passed away last year, at the age of 97.

Her children sold the Speedway and the surrounding land, including the Forest Hills Lodge, to a developer.

The Deery family said development along Route 173 spurred their decision to sell.