LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Deery Family sold the Rockford Speedway and nearby land, including Forest Hills Lodge banquet and convention hall, and demolition plans for the lodge are now underway.

Long time owner Jody Deery passed away last year at the age of 97, leading to the sale of the properties.

Furniture is expected to be moved out of Forest Hills Lodge next week, and demolition is expected in July.

H-J-S Development purchased the Deery properties and plan to develop the area in front of the racetrack, along 173, first.