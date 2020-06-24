Formal complaint filed against Rockford Police Chief O’Shea

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Rockford residents filed a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief O’Shea for his comments in May on teenage gun violence. The group delivered the paperwork to the Fire and Police Commission at the end of last week.

The complaint makes one allegation against O’Shea, saying his comment violates the department’s policies against biased policing. Specifically, it says O’Shea is biased against 16 and 17-year olds.

The first step for the Fire and Police Commission is to go over the complaint to determine if there is enough probable cause to go further in the investigation.

“There’s no probable cause, and when they do that the complaint would be effectively dismissed and it would stop there. There would be no further action on the complaint. Or they could determine yes, there is probable cause, then the complaint will go to full evidentiary hearing at which they would determine if disciple is warranted.,” Ian Linnabary, the secretary for the Fire and Police Commission.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara issued a statement in support of Chief O’Shea.

I stand behind Chief O’Shea 100 percent. In his four years as chief, he has immersed himself and the entire police force into our community. Under his leadership, the police department has developed programs for both young and old that have built relationships and bridged gaps between officers and the community that have existed for decades. While we still have improvements to make, our police department has been successful in addressing and lowering our violent crime rate throughout his tenure. Chief O’Shea is a tremendous asset to our police department and our community. He has my full support.” -Mayor Tom McNamara

