EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Northwestern University has launched an independent review in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who served under President Barack Obama, will lead the investigation. She is tasked with reviewing the culture of Northwestern’s athletic department, including how it reports and handles potential misconduct.

The university has been embroiled in a scandal since early July, when hazing allegations surfaces and football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired.

At least six former players have filed lawsuits accusing the school of negligence. Northwestern promised that the results of Lynch’s independent review will be made public.