Former Boylan quarterback Demry Croft found not guilty of domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demry Croft was found not guilty of aggravated domestic battery on Friday.

He was also charged with a count of domestic battery, stemming from an incident in which he was accused of choking a woman.

A judge found him not guilty on both charges at a bench trial in a Winnebago County courtroom.

Croft still faces an indictment in Tennessee on charges of rape and sexual battery.

After Boylan, Croft became a quarterback for Tennessee State University.

A female student there said she had been raped by Croft in December 2018.

