Former Cherry Valley factory to become new commercial space

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The former Acme Screw Company, 125 E. State St., in Cherry Valley will soon undergo renovations. Cherry Valley couple, Beth and Dan Schroeder plan to turn the old building into a new commercial space called “The Bricks.”

It will be the Schroeder’s first time developing a project, but say they’re excited and have a lot of ideas for the space.

“I hope to get a coffee shop, and different places for people to eat, or gather, or little stores. Maybe buy flowers, get facials. We also are going to have the wedding venue in the back and marketplace, so we hope to drive a lot of business to downtown Cherry Valley,” said Beth Schroeder.

The Schroeder’s have lived in Cherry Valley for more than 15 years and acquired the property in February 2021.

While the Schroeder’s are trying to create a fresh new space in Cherry Valley, they also want to preserve some of it’s history.

“One section of this building is the original gas station, which was built in 1918, and it’s got a beautiful pitched roof. And we’ve exposed all the rafters, and we’re hoping to keep everything exposed for that person who rents those shop spaces,” said Schroeder.

The anticipated opening date for “The Bricks” is sometime in May of 2022.